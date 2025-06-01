UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 56,621 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,621 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.31% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,672.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 814.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $18.89 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -408.70%.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,679.40. The trade was a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $47,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,760.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,652 shares of company stock valued at $116,971. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

