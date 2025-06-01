UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 72,397 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.32% of TEGNA worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,434,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 823,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100,131 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 83,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on TEGNA from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $16.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. TEGNA had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $680.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.