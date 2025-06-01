UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 73,110 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 427,236 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,110 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,383,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,554,000 after acquiring an additional 285,376 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,316,000 after acquiring an additional 216,118 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,782,000 after acquiring an additional 673,559 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,517,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,530,000 after buying an additional 47,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,377,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,837,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.4%

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.76. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $322.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.