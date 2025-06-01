UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 97,333 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,333 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider April Rieger sold 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $151,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,673. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $49,385.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,791.32. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,115 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
nCino Price Performance
NCNO stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -155.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
nCino announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
