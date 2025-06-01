UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 97,333 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,333 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $151,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,673. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $49,385.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,791.32. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,115 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCNO shares. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on nCino

nCino Price Performance

NCNO stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -155.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

nCino Company Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.