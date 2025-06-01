UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,130 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Crane NXT worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CXT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Crane NXT by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crane NXT by 985.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

CXT stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.79.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.37%.

CXT has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Capmk cut shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Northland Securities cut shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

