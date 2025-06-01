UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in WD-40 by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,903,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,044.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,363.76. This trade represents a 6.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $244.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.32 and a 200-day moving average of $242.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.17. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $292.36.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.97%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

