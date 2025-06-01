UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,494,402 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 6.3% of UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.82% of NVIDIA worth $26,978,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.