UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,392 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.40% of Premier worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Premier by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Premier by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 495,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

PINC stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -231.08 and a beta of 0.54. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $23.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,359.41. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 22,119 shares of company stock valued at $464,974 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

