UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $8.04 Million Stock Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,890 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.25% of DoubleVerify worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Cannonball Research cut DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $13.72 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

