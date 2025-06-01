UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $8.16 Million Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,175 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $25.91 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

