UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $8.28 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.26% of Polaris worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 175,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 102,876 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 177,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 128,815 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.82.

Shares of PII opened at $39.19 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 372.22%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

