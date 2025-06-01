UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $8.53 Million Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,623 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.37% of Ziff Davis worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 786.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Ziff Davis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Ziff Davis

In other Ziff Davis news, Director W Brian Kretzmer acquired 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,063.44. This represents a 5.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,545. This trade represents a 7.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,435 shares of company stock valued at $173,052. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Further Reading

