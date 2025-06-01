UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $8.71 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,049 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JWN. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

JWN stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

