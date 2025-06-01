UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $8.77 Million Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 511,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 7,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $158,069.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,345.60. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 0.57. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

