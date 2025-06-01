UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $8.96 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,175 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.28% of RingCentral worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in RingCentral by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 19,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $513,852.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,348.58. This represents a 5.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 94,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $2,522,031.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 607,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,016.64. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,727,463 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.53 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RingCentral

About RingCentral

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.