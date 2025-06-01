UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $9.06 Million Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,355 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 68,057 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.30% of First BanCorp. worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 367,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 189,148 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 0.4%

First BanCorp. stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $248.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.08 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

