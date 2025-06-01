UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $9.09 Million Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 890,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,734 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,756,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,771,000 after purchasing an additional 901,111 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,690,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after acquiring an additional 98,673 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 232,393 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after acquiring an additional 885,071 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,201,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,481,000 after acquiring an additional 52,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLJ opened at $7.30 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $328.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 230.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLJ. Truist Financial lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

In other news, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,217 shares in the company, valued at $997,462.51. This represents a 8.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

