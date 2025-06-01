UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $9.45 Million Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Globant stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.65 and a 200 day moving average of $168.72. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $238.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.18 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Globant’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Globant from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Globant from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Globant from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.19.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

