UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $9.51 Million Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,234 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.29% of Envista worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,854,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $38,052,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,762,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,923 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 4,949.9% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,018,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,645,000 after purchasing an additional 998,248 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $16,979,000.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $616.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.17 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVST. Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

