UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $1,534,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 208,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 61,802 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 263,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 196,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arvinas news, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $74,372.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,097.57. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.

Arvinas Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $527.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.21.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue was up 646.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

