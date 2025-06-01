UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 69,869 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Azenta by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 172,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 110,758 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Azenta by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 444,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,226,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Azenta by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,673,000 after buying an additional 47,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Azenta by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Azenta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Azenta Stock Performance

AZTA stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Azenta had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

