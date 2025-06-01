UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,298 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $36.83 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 368.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.25 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KTOS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $63,692.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,871.68. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $191,574.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,642.52. The trade was a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,617 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,921. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.