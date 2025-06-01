UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $4,418,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total value of $163,630.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,636,401.08. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $4,213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,285,908. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,495 shares of company stock worth $9,500,531. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SITM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM opened at $194.11 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $268.18. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.12 and a 200-day moving average of $190.70.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. SiTime had a negative net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

