UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Invests $8.89 Million in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 275,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,191,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,658,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,686,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCB opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.75.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at United Community Banks

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

In other news, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,012.16. This represents a 122.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UCB

United Community Banks Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.