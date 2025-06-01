UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BOK Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in BOK Financial by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $94.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.75. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $121.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.87.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.15). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $500.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

