UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 1,371 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $9,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Barclays PLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after buying an additional 114,644 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Power Integrations by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,376,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $55,368.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 141,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,420.85. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $98,166.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,397.73. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,561 shares of company stock worth $642,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of POWI opened at $49.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.39. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $79.13. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 129.23%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

