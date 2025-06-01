UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 14,316 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.33% of Brighthouse Financial worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,823,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,685 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,632.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,475,000 after acquiring an additional 851,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,131,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 656,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after purchasing an additional 400,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,807,000 after purchasing an additional 181,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

BHF opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.55). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

