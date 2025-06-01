UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 18,598 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,598 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.24% of GMS worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC lifted its position in GMS by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,868,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,612 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,551 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 596,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,596,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GMS by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,212,000 after buying an additional 70,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In related news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $916,340.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,504.22. This trade represents a 28.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,960. This represents a 5.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.66. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $105.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

