UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 23,461 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.25% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 838.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AUB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.2%

AUB stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $44.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.10%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.