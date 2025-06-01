UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 24,871 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,176 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.24% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 104.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 74,394 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,805.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. The trade was a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATY opened at $42.99 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $187.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CATY shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 target price on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cathay General Bancorp

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.