UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Spectrum Brands worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Maura sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $4,324,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 723,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,417,966.71. This represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPB

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $96.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.67). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $675.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.95%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.