UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.26% of EnerSys worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 45,926 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in EnerSys by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in EnerSys by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other EnerSys news, CFO Andrea J. Funk acquired 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.20 per share, with a total value of $25,263.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,729. This trade represents a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ENS opened at $83.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.56. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.19. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $974.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

