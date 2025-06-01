UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,823,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,407,000 after buying an additional 522,534 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $34,868,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,239,000 after buying an additional 243,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,092,000 after buying an additional 165,285 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.80.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

