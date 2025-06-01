UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,493,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2,275.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 58,442 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 763,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 317,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 63,821 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 3.3%
NASDAQ:RARE opened at $33.87 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $60.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.34.
Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $253,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,166,519.80. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 73,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $3,091,571.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,016,875.10. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,415 shares of company stock worth $4,094,958. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.77.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
