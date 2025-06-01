UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,493,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2,275.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 58,442 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 763,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 317,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 63,821 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $33.87 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $60.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.03). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. The company had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $253,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,166,519.80. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 73,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $3,091,571.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,016,875.10. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,415 shares of company stock worth $4,094,958. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.77.

View Our Latest Report on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.