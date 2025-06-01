UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,368 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,306,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,598,000 after purchasing an additional 463,685 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 423.1% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 28,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 377,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $79,371.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,430.92. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.94%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

