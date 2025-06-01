UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,907 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Veris Residential worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,028,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,360,000 after acquiring an additional 501,867 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 922,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 353,540 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 975,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 332,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,697,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,157,000 after acquiring an additional 331,354 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Stock Performance

NYSE VRE opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $67.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRE

Veris Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.