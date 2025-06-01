UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,557 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.17% of TG Therapeutics worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 94,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $35.32 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.16 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $120.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

