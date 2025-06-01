UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 2,407 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 182,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 74,349 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in FirstCash by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in FirstCash by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $21,701,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in FirstCash by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,912,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $128.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.94 and its 200-day moving average is $115.61. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.63.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.32. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $836.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCFS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCFS

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.