UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 24,686 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,686 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Artivion were worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AORT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Artivion by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Artivion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Artivion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Artivion during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Artivion during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AORT stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,479.00 and a beta of 1.54. Artivion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $32.33.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.81 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John E. Davis sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $356,511.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,248.58. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $253,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,790. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,731 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

