UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 6,513,563 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,513,563 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Kanzhun worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kanzhun by 403.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kanzhun by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Price Performance

Shares of BZ stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BZ. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BZ

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.