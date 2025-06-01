UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 6,513,563 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,513,563 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Kanzhun worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kanzhun by 403.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kanzhun by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.
Kanzhun Price Performance
Shares of BZ stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BZ
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kanzhun
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.