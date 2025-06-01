UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Takes $8.57 Million Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 42,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,573,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Talen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.18.

Talen Energy stock opened at $243.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. Talen Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $258.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.43.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.93 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

