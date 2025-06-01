UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PATH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on UiPath from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on UiPath from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

UiPath stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.01. UiPath has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.93.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,857,737.22. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in UiPath by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

