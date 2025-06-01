UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UiPath from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

NYSE:PATH opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. UiPath has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.93.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,186,527.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,857,737.22. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,739.29. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

