Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.04.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $469.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $384.70 and its 200 day moving average is $388.02. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $491.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,021,000 after acquiring an additional 688,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $430,674,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,453,000 after acquiring an additional 366,147 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,871,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

