Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $477.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.04.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 11.4%

Shares of ULTA opened at $469.71 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $491.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $384.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.02. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

