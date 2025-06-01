Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $510.00 to $542.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.04.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $469.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.70 and its 200-day moving average is $388.02. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $491.98. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 128.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,021,000 after acquiring an additional 688,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,674,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,453,000 after purchasing an additional 366,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,871,000 after purchasing an additional 410,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.