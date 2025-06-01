VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Bought by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,268 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $6,515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 834,398 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 337,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,901,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,052,000 after acquiring an additional 312,576 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.43.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 17.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other VAALCO Energy news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $40,167.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,992 shares in the company, valued at $691,218.40. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

