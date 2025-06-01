ValueAct Holdings L.P. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 536,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $117,790,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.7% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

