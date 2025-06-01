Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 283,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $62,233,000 after buying an additional 77,972 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $5,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $203.93 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

