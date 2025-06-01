Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Position Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,551 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 823,700.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VERV. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of VERV stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 807.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

